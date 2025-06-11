Live
Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Hyderabad and several districts in Telangana. Rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected until June 17. Yellow alert active in most areas.
Several districts across Telangana, including Hyderabad, are likely to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next three to four days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The intense weather is expected to continue until June 17.
On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature below 30°C, and the mercury is expected to dip further due to ongoing rainfall.
The IMD has issued:
A heavy rainfall alert for several districts till June 13
A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 40 to 50 km/h across almost all districts
Districts Under Rain Alert:
The rainfall and storm warnings apply to over 30 districts, including:
Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy
Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam
Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, and others
Outlook:
The week-long forecast suggests that Telangana will continue to receive rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds until June 17. The IMD has specifically highlighted June 13 for potential severe thunderstorms.
Residents are advised to:
Avoid travel during heavy storms
Stay indoors during lightning activity
Follow local weather updates regularly