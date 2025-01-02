Telangana Weather Update: Cold Wave to Persist Until Mid-January

Telangana is in the grip of its third cold wave of the winter season, with temperatures dropping to single digits in northern districts and reaching as low as 11 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, on Thursday. Weather officials have predicted that these chilly conditions will persist across the state until mid-January.

The lowest temperature recorded in Telangana over the past 24 hours was 7.3 degrees Celsius in Sirpur (U) in Kumuram Bheem district. Several other areas, including Tiryani and Kohir, reported temperatures of 8 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Adilabad, minimum temperatures ranged from 8.9 degrees Celsius to 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad also witnessed a significant drop in temperatures, with the University of Hyderabad recording the city’s lowest temperature at 11 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city, such as Moulali, Rajendranagar, and Gachibowli, reported minimum temperatures between 12 degrees Celsius and 13.3 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm. The average minimum temperature stood at 15.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal by 0.4 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast for Hyderabad indicates that the current conditions will persist in the coming week. Partly cloudy skies with haze are expected, with minimum temperatures ranging between 14 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures fluctuating between 28 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. This pattern is likely to continue until at least January 8, with slight variations in day-to-day conditions.

The cold wave is being driven by northerly winds, which have caused temperatures to remain below normal across the state. Meteorologists anticipate that the current spell of cold weather will last until mid-January, with gradual warming expected only toward the latter half of the month. Early morning fog and haze have been reported in several areas, reducing visibility.

Meanwhile, northern Telangana continues to experience the brunt of the cold wave, with districts such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, and Sangareddy recording some of the lowest temperatures in the state. Locations like Bela, Chaprala, and Talamadugu in Adilabad district saw minimum temperatures ranging from 9 degrees Celsius to 10.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts reported minimum temperatures of 10.2 degrees Celsius to 10.5 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, temperatures varied across localities, with Serilingampally recording 11 degrees Celsius and Uppal reporting 12.1 degrees Celsius. Slightly higher temperatures were observed in areas like Kukatpally and Secunderabad, where the minimum temperature reached 16.6 degrees Celsius.