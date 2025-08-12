Telangana Weatherman’s X Account Warns of 4-Day Flooding Rainfall

Weather enthusiast Telangana Weatherman, on his X account, has issued a flooding rainfall warning. A low-pressure system will bring heavy rains across the state.

On August 12–13, South and East Telangana may see 150–200mm of rain. Hyderabad could have light showers in the morning, then moderate to heavy rains from evening to night.

On August 14–15, West and Central Telangana may also get 150–200mm of rain. Hyderabad can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 14, with 70–120mm in some areas.

People are advised to stay alert. Travel and outdoor plans should be made with caution.