Telangana: Welfare measures for transgenders assured

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the government would ensure benefits to transgenders in terms of health, education, employment and other welfare measures.

Some transgenders, along with SC Welfare Minister K Eshwar, met Rao at MCRHRD. He said everyone has equal rights when it comes to health, education and other opportunities.

The minister said officials would study facilities provided to transgenders in other States and entrusted the responsibility to Women and Child Welfare secretary Divya Devarajan.

The minister said a report would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and through the Cabinet, transgenders would be provided benefits in several issues.

The TSMSIDC chairman Erolla Srinivas, Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy, Handicapped Welfare director Shailaja and others were present.