Telangana will be at forefront of healthcare innovation, says Sridhar Babu

Telangana will be at forefront of healthcare innovation, says Sridhar Babu
Highlights

The Telangana State is poised to set a national benchmark in healthcare innovation with the launch of an AI-driven integrated health profiling system.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State is poised to set a national benchmark in healthcare innovation with the launch of an AI-driven integrated health profiling system. This ambitious initiative, championed by the State’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, is designed to create comprehensive digital health records for every citizen, ensuring seamless and efficient medical care across the State.

Inaugurating the ‘My Digi Record MDR’ mobile app, developed by Medure Hospital Services, the Minister highlighted the app’s potential to transform the healthcare landscape. He pointed out that patients often visit multiple hospitals and are forced to undergo repetitive and costly diagnostic tests due to the absence of centralised health records.

This lack of coordination not only places a financial strain on individuals but also delays crucial medical interventions.

By leveraging AI-powered integrated health profiles, the State aims to reduce this burden, empower doctors with comprehensive patient histories, and even enable predictive healthcare that can proactively identify and mitigate potential health risks.

