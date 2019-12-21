Telangana will ever be a secular State: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asserted that Telangana will remain a secular state and the government is making all efforts to consolidate the secular fabric of society by spreading peace and universal brotherhood.

Participating in pre-Christmas celebrations conducted by the state government here, the Chief Minister claimed that Telangana is in the forefront in celebrating festivals of all faiths officially in the country.

"We are conducting Bathukamma, Ramzan and Christmas celebrations officially and played a role model for others by according equal status to various religions.

Expressing confidence that Telangana will be a strong secular state for years, KCR said the Islamic countries are celebrating only their own religious festivals and Hindu countries adhered to their faith, but in India, all religions are treated equally.

Reiterating that his government is committed to resolve all pending issues with regard to the Christian community, KCR said he will call for a meeting of all religious heads and officials soon to find solutions to the problems.

The CM assured that the benefit of every welfare scheme, mainly oversees scholarship scheme, Shaadi Mubarak, fee reimbursement scheme, etc, will be extended to the Christian community on par with others and ensure the upliftment of the poor.

State Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Secretary Ajaya Mishra and others were present. Earlier, the CM presented Christmas gifts to the identified beneficiaries at the programme.