Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore

Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy, who was elected as the CLP leader, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. He will take charge as the second CM of Telangana state. On the other hand, Revanth is currently in Delhi. Party leaders are invited to take oath together. Revanth invited Manickam Tagore, the former in-charge of Telangana state of the Congress party, to take part in the oath taking ceremony.





As a brother, I am delighted to host the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Designate at my MP flat.He came to invite me for tomorrow’s historic day in Hyderabad. I am confident that, just as he elevated the Telangana Congress to new heights,he will lead the state of Telangana👌 pic.twitter.com/CLYUVLUEI4 — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 6, 2023





On this occasion, Manikam Tagore responded on the occasion of X. He said that as a brother he was very happy to host the Telangana Chief Minister in his MP's flat. He said that Revanth had come to invite him to the historic event in Hyderabad. He said that he is confident that he will take the Congress party to the highest heights in Telangana, he will also lead the state towards the path of development.