Telangana witnesses a single-day spike of 3,018 coronavirus positive

Telangana on Wednesday witnessed a single-day spike of 3,108 coronavirus positive cases and 10 new deaths. With the fresh cases, the total number of cases went up to 1,11,688 and the death toll to 780.

The positive cases have seen an increase with the increase in the number of coronavirus tests in the state. As many as 61,040 samples were tested in Telangana in the last 24 hours out of which 3,018 turned positive and the results of 1,176 are awaited. So far, 10,82,094 tests have been conducted in the state. With the increase in tests, the number of tests per million population was 29,146.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases have been reported from GHMC which recorded 475 cases followed by 247 in Rangareddy, 204 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 190 in Nalgonda, 61 in Khammam, 139 in Warangal Urban, 136 in Nizamabad, 127 in Karimnagar, 103 in Mancherial, 100 in Jagtial, 95 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 88 in Siddipet, 85 in Peddapalli, 76 in Kamareddy, 69 in Rajanna-Sircilla, 67 in Suryapet, 61 each in Warangal Rural and Sangareddy, 60 in Mahabubabad, 56 in Mahabubbagar, 52 in Jangaon, 46 in Wanaparthy, 44 in Yadadri-Bhongir, 40 in Medak, 38 in Nagarkurnool, 37 in Jogulamba-Gadwal, 28 in Adilabad, 21 in Vikarabad, 14 in Narayanpet, 22 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

Currently, there are 25,685 active cases across the state out of which 19,113 are in home/institutional isolation.