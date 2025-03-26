Telangana witnesses surge in power demand, government plans comprehensive study: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a steady rise in electricity demand over the past few years, prompting the government to conduct a detailed study on the issue, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking on the increasing power consumption in the state, Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the electricity demand in 2020-21 stood at 13,600 MW. This figure rose to 14,120 MW in 2022 and further increased to 15,490 MW in 2023.

Acknowledging the growing power needs, the state government, after coming to power, decided to conduct a thorough study to assess the demand and plan accordingly, he stated. The move is aimed at ensuring efficient power management and meeting the energy requirements of the people of Telangana.

The government is expected to take necessary measures to strengthen the power sector and address future challenges in electricity supply.