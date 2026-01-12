Telangana witnessing social revolution under Revanth rule: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Sunday lauded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a "social doctor" and a "social revolutionary", expressing his wish that the current administration’s rule should flourish for a hundred years. In an official statement, the MP asserted that Telangana is witnessing the effective delivery of social justice under the Congress regime, continuing a tradition of reform established by national leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh.

Mallu Ravi highlighted that the Congress party has a long history of eradicating social ills through landmark initiatives. He cited poverty eradication, the "Garibi Hatao" slogan, land distribution to the poor, the 20-point programme, and the technological revolution as key examples of the party's legacy. He further noted that pivotal changes, such as the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, economic reforms, and granting voting rights at 18, were all achieved under Congress Prime Ministers.

The MP remarked that the Chief Minister is governing in strict accordance with the vision of national leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi.

He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's nationwide march and his commitment to a caste census aimed at ensuring equitable benefit distribution are being mirrored by the state’s governance.

Regarding Backward Classes (BC) reservations, Mallu Ravi stated that Revanth Reddy has refused to compromise, completing all necessary political, legal, and technical groundwork. He specifically praised the Chief Minister’s commitment to social justice in academic appointments, noting the selection of a Vice-Chancellor from the Dalit community for Osmania University a move he termed unprecedented in the institution's hundred-year history.

Drawing a parallel from medical education, the MP stated, "There is a principle that poverty is a disease and politics is the medicine. In this sense, Revanth Reddy is working like a social doctor, addressing the root causes of poverty through political reforms."

He concluded by asserting that the achievements in education, sports, and welfare over the last two years have triggered a social revolution that the people of Telangana wish to see continue for decades.