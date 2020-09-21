Telangana: Woman employee attacked by senior assistant in Kamareddy

Telangana: A woman working at Municipal office in Kamareddy has been attacked by a senior assistant in Bodhan municipal office on Monday. The victim, identified as Roja alleged that Ramakrishna visited her desk and picked up an argument for not answering his calls.

It is learned that Ramakrishna had worked at the Kamareddy municipal office earlier when he befriended Roja. However, he was later transferred to Bodhan.

She alleged that Ramakrishna attacked her for not answering his calls and blocking his number. Roja who suffered injuries on her face was shifted to the area hospital for treatment. The woman later approached the Kamareddy police and lodged a complaint against the senior assistant. The police registered a case and arrested the officer.

The police launched an investigation and are ascertaining if the two officials had any dispute earlier. The call data of the duo are also being checked. Meanwhile, the woman welfare associations and other officials of the municipal office demanded stern action against the accused.

In a similar case, a woman employee was attacked by a senior officer when the latter was asked to wear a mask. The accused, a deputy manager of a hotel under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department in Nellore got angry after the woman employee asked him to wear a mask and attacked her with an object.