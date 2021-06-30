Telangana: Woman given rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 jab in Nalgonda

In a shocking incident, a woman was given the rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 here at a Primary Healthcare Centre in Kattamguru of Nalgonda district.

Getting into details, the woman identified as Prameela, a sanitation worker at government high school went to get COVID-19 vaccine to the Primary Healthcare Centre on Tuesday along with a letter given by the school principal. While normal vaccines are being given at the PHC building, COVID-19 dose is being given at Ayush building. Prameela who was unaware of it went inside the PHC building.

A healthcare worker who administered a rabies vaccine to a woman earlier did not read the letter and administered the same vaccine to Prameela with the same syringe.

A complaint was made with the mandal medical officer by Prameela for using the same syringe and it was later learned that she was given a rabies vaccine. However, the medical officer denied it and said that the woman was administered with Tt injection and assured of no danger to her health.