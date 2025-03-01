Telangana: Yadadri Brahmotsavams to commence today

Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, a renowned pilgrimage destination in Telangana situated just 50 km from Hyderabad, is set to commence its grand Brahmotsavam festival today, marking a significant event in its rich history. This historic temple is named after the sage Yada Maharshi, who is believed to have performed penance here and attained a divine vision of Narasimha.

The Brahmotsavam festivities will feature a series of special worship services over the next ten days. On March 1st, devotees can partake in special worship, Swastivachaka, and Rakshabandhan at 10 am, followed by Mrutthika Prashanam and Ankurarpanam at 6.30 pm.

The subsequent days will see various rituals, including Agniprabha at 8 am and Dhwajarohana at 11 am on March 2nd. Day three will feature a Begi procession, along with Devatashrayana and Havan at 6.30 pm.

From March 4th to March 11th, the temple will host a range of events, such as the Matsyavatara Alaknar Seva and Vedic Parayana, Sesha Vahana Seva, Kurmavatara Alaknar Seva, and Hamsa Vahana Seva, culminating in auspicious ceremonies like the Swami's wedding and Deepa Utsavam on March 10th. The festival will draw to a close with Mahapoornahuti and Shrangara Dolotsavam on March 11th.

Yadagirigutta Executive Officer Bhaskara Rao has invited all devotees to participate in the celebrations, which are expected to attract large crowds as they pay homage to the sacred traditions of the temple.