Telangana yet to take a call on Covaxin

Hyderabad : Telangana has still not rolled out Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, apparently as its phase III trials are still continuing.Since the launch of vaccination on January 17, the State authorities administered only Covishield. Nearly 70,000 public health workers in the State have taken the jab.

While the State health officials maintain they will start giving Covaxin once they receive a sufficient number of doses, it is the current format prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is delaying the rollout of the local product.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender during a video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on January 16 admitted that it was difficult to administer Covaxin in the format prescribed by ICMR.The Drugs Controller General of India (DCG) has authorised the restricted use of Covaxin under clinical trial mode.Those receiving Covaxin will have to sign consent forms that assured compensation if any adverse effect was found linked to the vaccine.

A section of health care workers including doctors serving in leading government hospitals in Hyderabad have declined to take the vaccine. While some of them questioned the efficacy of the vaccine, others cited reports of side-effects. Top health officials while saying vaccine is an individual's choice, they are trying to convince all health workers that they should take the jab for their protection. They have reassured the staff that both the vaccines are totally safe.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao had stated before the launch of vaccine programme that as per the Government of India guidelines consent would be taken from those who will be receiving Covaxin shot. Their health status will be examined before giving the vaccine and after vaccination they will be monitored for seven days for any adverse events.

Similar process will be followed after the second dose which will be given after four weeks."We should be proud that Covaxin has been developed indigenously and that too on the soil of Telangana. Nobody should have any worries. If necessary, I will take Covaxin in coming days," he had said.

However, the department is still undecided on rolling out Covaxin. It is likely to wait for a few days.Meanwhile, the health experts feel that people should have no apprehensions about both the vaccines as they were cleared by the drug regulator after it found them totally safe."Both vaccines are equally effective. There should not be any doubts in the minds of people.

AIIMS Director who is the main force leading the drive against the pandemic and all the staff in AIIMS have taken Covaxin. This speaks volumes," said Dr P Raghu Ram, founder-CEO, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Dr Riyaz M Khan, CEO, Continental Hospitals, believes that misinformation may be creating reluctance among some people."Both the vaccines have gone through a robust testing programme and these are stable technologies.

The inactivated technology used for Covaxin is the same technology used for almost all other vaccines. Covishield is based on vector-based technology. These technologies have gone through trials. To say that one is safe over the other may not be right comparison," he said.