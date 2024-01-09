Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a young man from Telangana died in a road accident in Texas, USA on Sunday. Sairajeev Reddy (28) from Khammam district, who was working as a software employee, lost his life there.

Sairajeev Reddy's car was hit by a truck while returning from the airport after taking a parcel. It lost control and hit the car hard. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, he died while receiving treatment.

Sairajeev Reddy from Penuballi mandal VMbanjar of Khammam district has been working as a software engineer in America for some time now. Rajeev Reddy's sister also resides in Texas.

After learning about the death of his son, the father Mukkara Bhupal Reddy left for America on Monday. The family members revealed that they came to know about the accident around 12 midnight on Sunday. He said that Sairajiv Reddy got married two and a half years ago.