Telangana’s Green Energy Push Gains Momentum with Major Investments

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Green Power Policy is attracting substantial investment, with companies pledging between ₹80,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore to the sector, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed on Monday. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Vikramarka, who also oversees the Energy portfolio, outlined the government’s ambitious targets to scale up renewable energy production in the State.

The government aims to increase Telangana’s green energy capacity from the current 8,938 MW to 20,000 MW by 2030 and further to 40,000 MW by 2040. Vikramarka criticised the previous BRS-led government for its lack of policy initiatives in the sector over the past decade and asserted that the new administration is implementing key reforms to accelerate growth.

To facilitate investment, approvals are being streamlined through a single-window clearance system, with additional incentives provided to companies. Several firms have already formalised their commitments through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

One of the notable initiatives under the policy is the government’s partnership with women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (GENCO). The collaboration aims to generate 1,000 MW of solar power by leasing vacant lands to SHG members, enabling them to become entrepreneurs while the State commits to purchasing the power they produce. Additionally, Vikramarka highlighted efforts to engage youth in the green energy sector, creating new employment opportunities.

In a significant move towards inter-state cooperation, Telangana has recently signed an agreement with Rajasthan for solar power generation. The State is also aggressively promoting electric mobility by waiving taxes on EV registration, leading to a surge in adoption. Plans are underway to expand EV charging infrastructure along highways, introduce battery-operated buses, and phase out diesel-powered public transport. Furthermore, the government has ceased issuing new permits for diesel auto-rickshaws in Hyderabad, encouraging a shift to battery-operated alternatives. Discussions are also ongoing to relocate high-emission vehicles beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to curb pollution.

Vikramarka suggested that if there is sufficient interest among MLAs and MLCs, a special session on the Green Energy Policy could be organised to further explore strategies for sustainable development in Telangana.