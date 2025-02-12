Telangana’s T-Fiber Project to Bring Seamless Internet to 9.3 Million Households

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to provide seamless internet connectivity to 9.3 million households across the state under its ambitious T-Fiber project, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu announced during a meeting with a World Bank delegation on Wednesday.

“A digital revolution is set to unfold in Telangana,” Sridhar Babu stated, emphasizing the transformative impact of the initiative, which aims to equip every home with high-speed internet access. The government has already laid a 32,000-km fiber-optic network, placing Telangana at the forefront of India's digital transformation. The Minister highlighted the state's vision to expand the initiative and ensure universal digital access across all villages within the next three years.

As part of a pilot project, four villages—Hajipally (Ranga Reddy), Maddur (Narayanpet), Sangupet (Sangareddy), and Adavi Srirampur (Peddapalli)—have already been digitized, demonstrating the potential of the initiative. The World Bank delegation, led by Vyjayanti Desai and Kimberly Johns, visited these villages to witness firsthand the impact of digital connectivity on local communities.

The meeting at the Secretariat was attended by senior officials, including Deputy Secretary to the IT Department Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad, and World Bank representatives Ishira Mehta, Arun Sharma, and Siew Sanz Ng.