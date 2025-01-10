Telangana's TOMCOM Invites Applications for Driver Jobs in Germany

he Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has announced job openings for individuals interested in working as bus drivers in Germany. This opportunity is aimed at unemployed individuals with relevant experience and qualifications.

TOMCOM has outlined the eligibility criteria, application process, and benefits for the positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, [www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in](http://www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in), or contact the provided helpline numbers—9440052592, 8125251408, 9440049013, or 9440049645—for further details.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications:

- Completion of at least 10th grade education.

- Possession of a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license with a minimum of two years of driving experience.

- Age between 24 and 40 years.

- Proficiency in German at the A2 level.

To assist applicants in meeting the language requirement, TOMCOM offers support in learning German. Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to Rs 2,18,000 per month, subject to passing the necessary selection procedures.

TOMCOM is a recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its mission is to connect skilled and qualified individuals from Telangana with international job opportunities. The agency collaborates with public and private organizations in countries including Germany, Australia, Canada, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Gulf nations to secure employment for Telangana residents.

Eligible candidates are advised to submit their applications promptly through TOMCOM's official website. For additional guidance, they can contact the helpline numbers.