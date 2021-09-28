Telangna HC directs govt. to compensate farmers for crop loss after heavy rains

Telangana: The Telangana high court on Tuesday directed the state government to pay out farmers for the crop loss incurred due to the incessant rains for the last few days. The court ordered to pay input subsidy to farmers within three months.



The court was hearing the petition filed by the 'Rythu Swarjaya Vedika' to compensate the farmers who suffered a crop loss due to the heavy rains in the state. The court also directed to pay crop insurance within four months.

Furthermore, the government was also ordered to compensate the ryots and provide crop insurance. The court asked the government to identify the farmers who suffered crop loss quickly and compensate them.

Several crops were inundated due to the constant rains in the state since Sunday night. The agricultural fields also submerged in the water with the overflowing of several tanks and small streams.