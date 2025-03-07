Telugu Associations in Israel Confirm No Telangana or Andhra Labourers Among Rescued Workers in West Bank

Telugu associations in Israel have confirmed that none of the 10 Indian construction workers rescued from captivity in the West Bank on Thursday night were from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. This reassurance comes amid growing concerns for the safety of Indian migrant workers in the region.

A representative of the Israel Telangana Association (ITA) told The Hindu on Friday that while over 500 individuals from Telangana have arrived in Israel for construction work in the past year, none of them were among those rescued. The operation, carried out by Israeli authorities, involved the Administration of Foreign Affairs, the Population and Immigration Authority, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), and the Ministry of Justice.

According to ITA sources, the 10 workers had been lured to the village of Al-Za’im by a local resident who promised them employment. Once in the village, their passports were confiscated, effectively trapping them. The situation took a dramatic turn when Palestinians were caught attempting to enter Israel using these stolen passports at a checkpoint. Their apprehension led to the discovery of the workers’ plight, prompting the rescue mission. Following their safe retrieval, the labourers were brought back into Israeli territory.

The ITA representative stated that if any Telugu-speaking workers had been among those rescued, the association would have been alerted immediately. "We have a strong social media network where any significant developments are shared within minutes. Many workers reside in the West Bank and work in the construction sector, but there have been no reports of any Telugu labourers being involved in this case," the source said.

The incident highlights the risks faced by migrant workers, particularly after Israel relaxed work permit restrictions for Indian labourers in the construction industry. Over the past year, approximately 15,000 Indian workers have entered Israel for employment in the sector. This influx has raised concerns about worker exploitation and the need for stronger protective measures.

While the rescued workers are now safe, Telugu associations in Israel continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the well-being of their community members.