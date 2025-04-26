Telugu not being given step-motherly treatment: TGBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday clarified that Telugu will not be treated as a step-motherly language, firmly denying the baseless rumours that Sanskrit is being introduced as a replacement for Telugu.

Professors from the Central University submitted a representation to the Director of Intermediate Education, Krishna Aditya, and the Regional Joint Director, Jayaprada Bai, urging that the Telugu language be given its due importance as the second language at the intermediate level in government junior colleges.

Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education Jayaprada Bai clarified that as part of a recent recruitment conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission, 10 posts for Sanskrit were filled. To identify which colleges have vacancies and to assess how many students are opting for the subject, the Director of Intermediate Education issued a memo to gather internal information from the principals. This memo was purely administrative in nature and should not be construed as an effort to promote Sanskrit in place of Telugu in Government Junior Colleges.