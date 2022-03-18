Temperature soar in Telangana, Peddapalli sizzles at 42.9 degree Celsius

As the heatwave intensifies, temperatures in many districts across the State have crossed above 40 degree Celsius mark. Around 14 districts in the state have recorded temperatures above 41 degree Celsius. While the Hyderabad city witnessed 39.6 degree Celsius on Thursday.



Districts like Nalgonda, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Jagtial recorded over 42 degrees. In addition to the rise in day temperatures, the nights are also turning warmer with the minimum temperatures crossing 18.5 degree Celsius.

According to officials, the next few days could witness heat wave like conditions in parts of the State.

"We are issuing serious heat wave alerts to 14 districts. Northern Telangana will be the hottest and a few parts of eastern Telangana will record high temperatures. The most affected could likely be Nalgonda and Adilabad with temperatures above 40 degree Celsius." said Dr. A Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, IMD Hyderabad.