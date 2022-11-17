Temperatures to fall in AP, Telangana In next four days, people asked to take precautions

Amid winter, the temperatures are dropping to the minimum level in many places of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The temperature has dropped to low on Thursday morning and is likely to fall further in the next four days in many places in urban and rural areas resulting in cold waves.

The officials suggested people to be alert as there are chances of respiratory problems along with seasonal diseases, especially for the elderly and children.

Apart from the rural areas, the cold waves also affected the cities with thick fog on the roads in the mornings creating trouble for the passengers. The cold intensity is said to increase in all the districts of Telangana.



Meanwhile, the erstwhile Ranga Reddy and Adilabad districts are experiencing cold weather. There is a situation where it is not possible to go outside from six in the evening to eight in the morning.



On the other hand, the cold waves are increasing in Andhra Pradesh as well with agency areas affected more. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees in Paderu and 10 degrees in Minumuluru. A minimum temperature of 11 degrees was recorded in Aruku.



The cold outbreak is likely to intensify for the next four days, hence, officials issue a caution advisory. He said that further instructions will be given depending on the situation.

