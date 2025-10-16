Live
Temple land auctioned for cultivation
An annual income of Rs 4.17 lakh has been generated from the lands belonging to Anjaneya Swamy temple located in Thippayapalli village of Pebbair...
With determination of villagers and sincere efforts of the Endowment department officials, a public auction was conducted this year for leasing the entire temple land for a two-year period. The land was successfully auctioned for an annual lease amount of Rs 4.17 lakh, with several farmers participating enthusiastically in the bidding. The department clarified that the same amount must be paid for 2026–27 year as well. Participating in and overseeing the auction were Assistant Commissioner Madaneshwar Reddy, Inspector Venkateshwaramma, Endowment officers Anjaneyulu and Satya Chand Reddy, along with villagers Maheshwar Reddy, Ellaswamy, Veeraswamy, and a large number of local farmers.
To ensure the auction was conducted peacefully and without any disputes, Pebbair SHO Yugandhar Reddy implemented strict security measures, resulting in a smooth and orderly event. Villagers expressed their gratitude to officials for their efforts and successful conduct of the auction.