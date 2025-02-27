Temples resonate with Shiva chants; politicians, officials offer prayers

Hanamkonda: On Maha Shivaratri temples of Orugallu reverberated with the chanting of Lord Shiva’s name. From the early hours of Wednesday, devotees, public representatives, Opposition leaders, officials and prominent persons, along with their families, arrived in large numbers, making the shrines bustling with activity.

In anticipation of Shivaratri, temple committees and priests had adorned the shrines with grandeur. The temples, illuminated with dazzling lights, captivated the devotees, who after taking ritual baths and dressing in new clothes, started arriving at the temples from 5 am, offering prayers with devotion. Observing fast, meditation and night-long vigil, they performed abhishekam to Shiva Lingas with milk, honey and water. The chanting of Om Namah Shivaya and Hara Hara Mahadeva Shambho Shankara filled the air with divine energy.

Cultural programmes arranged by temple authorities attracted the devotees. To ensure smooth darshan, separate queue lines were set up for men and women. Arrangements for drinking water, electricity and sanitation were made by the officials concerned. Local police, in coordination with temple committees, maintained strict security to prevent untoward incidents.

At the historic Thousand Pillar Rudreshwara Swamy Temple in Hanamkonda, along with Padmakshi, Siddheshwara, Jaleshwara and Bhadrakali temples, local MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, and their families performed special prayers. MLA KR Nagaraju participated in Peddapatnam celebrations at Ainavolu Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and performed rituals at Mettugutta Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Madikonda.

In Lingala Ghanpur, MLA Kadiyam Srihari took part in the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Veerabhadra Swamy alongside Goddess Bhadrakali. At the Palakurthi Swayambhu Sri Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy performed special pujas. Jhansi Reddy participated in Maha Annadanam (community feast) organised on the occasion and dined with sanitation workers. Several leaders, including former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, former State Planning Board chairman Boyinapalli Vinod Kumar, ex-minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and former Chief Whip Dasayam Vinay Bhaskar, performed abhishekam to Shiva Lingas with milk, honey and water and offered special prayers.

Priests welcomed government and Opposition leaders, officials, and other dignitaries with Poorna Kumbham (traditional welcome). After the pujas, priests distributed Theertha Prasadam, sacred clothes, and divine blessings to the attendees.