Tender apology to CM, mantri tells Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday placed the onus on actor Allu Arjun for the death of Revathi in the stampede that occurred on December 4 during the actor’s visit to Sandhya theatre during the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ movie.

Speaking to media persons at an event in the city, the Minister had strongly criticised Tollywood actor Allu Arjun for his statements made during a press meet on December 22, in response to Chief Minister’s allegations made in the Assembly. Responding to his remarks, Komatireddy stated that it was inappropriate for the actor to counter such political criticism publicly. The Minister demanded that the actor tender an immediate apology to the CM. “Chief Minister gave his statement in the Assembly only after he was briefed by the officials about the entire incident.

It is in public knowledge that the stampede took place at the spot and this resulted in the death of Revathi. Whatever CM informed are hard facts and he had only brought to the notice of everyone. Allu Arjun cannot deny this,” he pointed out.

The Minister felt that the actor was unnecessarily trying to portray that the CM’s statements have damaged his image. He should ponder over and withdraw his statements which rebut and are in direct conflict with the CM’s observations and said it is time that he tendered an apology.

Komatireddy also ridiculed the actor’s claim that his legal team did not allow the actor to visit Sri Tej, the 9-year son of Revathi who is undergoing treatment. He also opined that Megastar Chiranjeevi who expressed sympathies with the actor also should visit the hospital and extend his support to the family.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised Allu Arjun, stating that the actor appears to have no affection for the public, and only cares for his film revenues. “As a public figure, it is essential to uphold a sense of responsibility that does not negatively impact others. It is ironic that Allu Arjun has criticised the Chief Minister in light of the incident,” remarked the Congress MP.

Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat has urged Allu Arjun to demonstrate empathy during tragic incidents such as the Sandhya theatre occurrence, emphasising that this is not reflective of how individuals from the Telugu community exhibit their strength.

Earlier during the day, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas remarked that Allu Arjun appeared to show no signs of remorse in his demeanour.