Tension Flares in Hyderabad's Old City After Social Media Post

Hyderabad : Tension gripped the Rein Bazaar locality in Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday night after a controversial social media post targeting a particular community went viral. A large group of youngsters gathered at the Rein Bazaar police station to protest against the inflammatory post and demand action against the individual responsible.

The police quickly intervened to manage the situation, deploying additional forces to maintain order. According to reports, the protest began when a man from a specific community allegedly made derogatory remarks on social media, sparking outrage. Local youth gathered at the police station, lodged a formal complaint, and urged swift action against the accused.

In response, the police intensified patrolling in the area and restricted public movement to prevent further escalation. Senior police officials assured the public that the situation was under control and efforts were underway to apprehend the person responsible for the social media post. They emphasized that maintaining peace and harmony in the area was a top priority.

The incident has raised concerns about the role of social media in fueling communal tensions, prompting authorities to closely monitor online activity and ensure that those spreading provocative content are held accountable.