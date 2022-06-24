Tension grips at Abids Aurora College due to delay in JEE Main Exams

Tensions are high at Abids‌ Aurora College as the JEE Mains exam, which is scheduled to start at 3 pm, has not yet taken place. When the staff was asked about the same, they said the server is down and there is a technical problem.

In the wake of this the students smashed the windows of the college window while the parents of students are worried about it and protesting on the roads outside the college. This caused a huge traffic jam at Abids.

It is also learned that the exam in the morning session had started an hour late which was supposed to start at 9am. In addition, 26 questions were not displayed in the test conducted during that session.