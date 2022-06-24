Tension grips at IS Sadan division as BJP corporator stages dharna over protocol issue

Tension grips at IS Sadan division in Hyderabad after a BJP corporator staged a dharna on the road over a protocol issue on Friday. Going into the details, the BJP corporator complained over protocol issue on development activities.

The BJP cadre ago arrived where the corporator is protesting and demolished the rock plate set up as part of development activities carried out. Meanwhile, MIM leaders also reached there which led to the scuffle between two groups.

Despite, police tried to stop the altercation, the two groups went on to attack each other.