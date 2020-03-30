Tension grips at Wanaparthy after 4 coronavirus suspected cases reported

Wanaparthy: With the spread of news that 4 persons from Wanaparthy, i.e. 3 in Kottakota and 1 person in Wanaparthy mandal have been suspected to have infected with Coronavirus, the people in the district are under the grip of fear and turmoil as they feel they may also get infected.

As per the reports, the officials from the police and revenue who were verifying the list of travellers to Delhi for religious-based prayers on March 11 this month have identified that 3 persons from Kottakota on Monday. As the three persons have been identified to have returned back to Kottakota on March 19 recently, the officials traced them and shifted them to isolation wards at Nagavaram village for conducting tests. The authorities have also identified the family members and other relatives with whom these persons have roamed closely with the 3 persons and directed them to kept under home quarantine and given them strict instructions to stay home and do not roam outside.

With this, the residents of Kottakota fear that the Coronavirus may also infect them.

In the second incident, a private tuition teacher is also said to have contracted with Covid-19. After learning about the private teacher, the police and revenue officials immediately shifted him to Gandhi Government hospital in Hyderabad for further tests and treatment. "We have identified one private teacher to be suffering with Coronavirus symptoms and immediately shifted him to Hyderabad for further tests and treatment.

Meanwhile, we have also identified 3 persons Kottakota, 3 from Pebbair and 4 persons from Wanaparthy were in close contact with the infected person. We have taken them into custody and put them under observation," said Aditya Goud, Medical officer, Wanaparthy district.