Tension mounts as Bajrang dal activists protest at Khairatabad Ganesh mandap over darshan

Tension prevailed at Khairatabad Ganesh mandap in Hyderabad after Bajrang dal activists staged a protest for not permitting the devotees inside the mandap.

A clash erupted between the activists and the police who rushed to the spot to disperse the protestors. The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav committee has restricted the entry of devotees to the mandap in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and is allowing the idol darshan from a distance by tying up the ropes around the mandap.

However, protesting against the committee's decision, Bajrang dal activists staged a protest near the mandap.

Meanwhile, several devotees turned up to the mandap for Khairatabad Ganesh darshan. The devotees ignored the face masks and violated social distancing norms when having darshan. The Utsav committee have had a tough time in controlling the devotees on the festival day.

Earlier, the committee asked the devotees to have online darshan of the idol due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state. The committee set up a nine-feet idol this year and decided to hold the nimarjan at the same place due to the pandemic.