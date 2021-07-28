Tension prevails as cops demolish houses in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Tension prevails in Medhara Basti colony in coal town Kothagudem on Tuesday morning, when the locals tried to stop police officers. The police demolished nearly eighty houses in Medhara Basti colony.

Police had a heated argument with the locals. The police arrested the locals who tried to stop the works. The locals alleged that, the government is troubling them by demolishing the houses. "We are living in this colony from many years. We appeal to the government to give alternate arrangement for living," the locals requested

Meanwhile in early house, the police put the CPI leaders under house arrest, who were supporting the locals. Former MLA Kunamneni Stama Siva Rao, Shabeer Pasha and other leaders were arrested by the police.

The district CPI leaders called a protest on the house arrests of the party leaders in across the district. The leader condemned demolish of the houses. They said, the party will fight with government for the justice of the people. They demanded the government announce the rehabilitation package Rs 25 lakh to each family and give free food to their family until the justice.