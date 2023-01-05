Tension triggers in Adlur of Kamareddy amid bandh call given by farmers

Tension triggered in Adlur of Kamareddy district on Thursday following a bandh call by the farmers in protest against the suicide of the farmer who lost his land due to master plan. The farmers has gearing up for a massive March to which the BJP party has extended the support. The farmers are expressing concerns over their lands being lost in Master plan.

Farmers of eight villages have called for a siege of the Collectorate demanding the immediate withdrawal of the new master plan. The police were alerted after the farmers called for a siege of the Collectorate. The farmers are demanding immediate withdrawal of the new master plan. Farmers are questioning why the local people's representatives are not speaking even though they have been protesting for a month.

They warned that they will see how they come for votes. Farmers warned that they will prevent the MLAs from coming to their villages if the new master plan is not withdrawn.

A farmer named Ramulu committed suicide due to loss of land in the master plan. Meanwhile, the farmers became agitated after Ramulu's suicide. However, the farmers of Kamareddy have been protesting against the master plan for the past few months. Ramulu's suicide note in the matter of the master plan further escalated this conflict.

Payyavula Ramulu (42) of Adlur Ellareddy village of Sadashivanagar mandal owns 3 acres of cultivated land at Ilchapur on the outskirts of Kamareddy town. Ramulu, who was in financial trouble, had put the land up for sale earlier. The land is not being sold as his land has been converted into an industrial zone in the new municipal master plan proposals. Ramulu was upset with this and committed suicide by hanging himself at home on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the farmers affected by the master plan took the dead body in a tractor and left to protest at Baldia. The police stopped them at Kamareddy bus stand. On this occasion, there was an altercation with the police. The farmers left the dead body there and went to Baldia's office to raise concerns. Later, the police moved the dead body at the new bus stand to the district hospital via Ashoknagar Colony, Railway Gate and the old bus stand.

The deceased's wife Sharada protested against the police taking her husband's body to the area hospital without permission. Her elder son Abhinandu, younger son Nishant and relatives protested by protesting at the statue of Ambedkar in front of the municipal office.