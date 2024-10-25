  • Menu
Tensions Rise at Telangana Secretariat as Constables' Families Protest

The Telangana Secretariat witnessed heightened tensions as family members of battalion constables staged a protest demanding job placements at single locations for their loved ones.

Hyderabad : The Telangana Secretariat witnessed heightened tensions as family members of battalion constables staged a protest demanding job placements at single locations for their loved ones. Wives and relatives of constables gathered near the Secretariat, calling for the authorities to address their concerns regarding the hardship caused by the frequent transfers and postings across different locations.

The protestors insisted that the constables be allowed to serve in the same location, enabling them to manage family responsibilities effectively. The police quickly intervened, arresting several demonstrators and relocating them to the police station, aiming to disperse the crowd and control the situation.

This protest highlights ongoing concerns about work conditions among police personnel's families, who seek stability and support for those serving in battalion roles across Telangana.

