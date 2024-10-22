Live
Just In
Tensions Rise in Jagityal Following the Murder of Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy
The murder of Congress leader Maru Gangareddy has sparked significant tension in Jagtial, as emotions run high among party members and local residents.
Jagtial: The murder of Congress leader Maru Gangareddy has sparked significant tension in Jagtial, as emotions run high among party members and local residents. Gangareddy, known to be a close aide of MLC Jeevan Reddy, was reportedly targeted due to political rivalries.
In grief and anger, Jivan Reddy lamented, "The Congress party has killed us," highlighting the escalating tensions within the party. His remarks were accompanied by heated comments directed at party whip Adluri Lakshman, where Reddy stated, "You have a curse, and so does your party," indicating the frustrations brewing among party ranks.
Jivan Reddy emphasized the various humiliations he had endured within the Congress party, pointing to a growing sense of unrest and division. Local authorities are currently investigating the murder, which has led to increased security measures in the region to prevent further incidents.
The situation remains volatile as political leaders and community members call for justice and resolution. The incident reflects broader issues of political rivalry and violence in the region, with implications that extend beyond individual conflicts to the health of the political landscape in Telangana.