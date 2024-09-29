Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl

Komuravelli Mandal, Siddipet District: A horrific incident has come to light in Guravannapeta village, where a young man allegedly assaulted a minor girl from the village. The police have registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.



Following the incident, tension gripped the village, with villagers expressing outrage over the crime. In a fit of anger, the locals attempted to set the accused’s house on fire by pouring petrol over it. Additionally, they attacked and vandalized vehicles belonging to the accused, smashing their windows.

Despite efforts by the police to calm the situation, tensions escalated further. The authorities had to intervene and disperse the agitated villagers to prevent any further violence. The situation in the village remains tense as investigations continue.







