Live
Just In
TET Exams Begin in Telangana
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has commenced across Telangana today, aiming to assess aspiring teachers' qualifications for recruitment in government schools. The exams are being conducted in two sessions to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the test.
The first session started at 9:30 AM and will conclude at 11:30 AM. The second session is scheduled from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Examination centers across the state have been equipped with necessary facilities, and authorities have ensured tight security measures to maintain the integrity of the examination process.
The TET exam is a critical step for candidates seeking teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools. Many aspirants have expressed their optimism and determination as they participate in this significant milestone of their career journey. Officials have advised candidates to strictly adhere to the guidelines, including carrying their hall tickets and arriving at the centers on time.