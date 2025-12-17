OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 Set for India Debut Tonight: What to Expect from Specs, Pricing and Livestream

OnePlus is preparing for a major launch event in India tonight as it unveils the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. The launch also marks the company’s 12th anniversary in the Indian market, underlining how important the country remains to OnePlus’ long-term strategy. The keynote will take place in Bengaluru, with community members invited to join the celebrations. The event begins at 6:55pm IST and will be live-streamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

The main focus of the evening will be the OnePlus 15R and its Ace Edition counterpart. While official prices will be announced during the event, multiple leaks have already provided a clear indication of how the phone may be positioned. The OnePlus 15R is expected to launch in at least two configurations—12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. It will be available in Charcoal Black, Mint Green and Electric Violet, and sold via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

At the heart of the OnePlus 15R is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first phones globally to use this non-Elite version of Qualcomm’s latest processor. The chip prioritises high performance and efficiency, especially for gaming. OnePlus is highlighting smoother gameplay at high refresh rates, supported by a custom gaming kernel capable of sustaining up to 165Hz in compatible titles. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 sits just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 found in the flagship OnePlus 15, real-world performance is expected to remain highly competitive.

The phone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a confirmed 165Hz refresh rate. Design teasers point to OnePlus’ updated look, including a squircle-style rear camera module. Battery life could be a major selling point, with the China-exclusive Ace 6T offering an 8,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging. If this setup arrives in India, the OnePlus 15R would become the brand’s biggest battery phone to date.

Camera hardware appears more modest, with leaks suggesting a dual rear setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. Additional features are expected to include a metal middle frame, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, NFC and OxygenOS based on Android 16.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 15R is expected to start between Rs 47,000 and Rs 49,000 for the 256GB variant, with the 512GB model likely crossing Rs 52,000. Launch offers may include bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000–4,000.

Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus will introduce the Pad Go 2. The tablet brings a larger 12.1-inch display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution, Dolby Vision support and a 7:5 aspect ratio. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, it runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and packs a 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Pad Go 2 also adds stylus support and AI features, with pricing expected to remain under Rs 25,000.

With just hours to go, all eyes are now on how aggressively OnePlus prices these new devices in India.