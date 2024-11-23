TG bags Best Inland Fisheries-2024 Nat’l Award

Hyderabad: The Telangana fisheries department has won the National Award for Best Inland Fisheries for the year 2024. This award was presented in recognition of the innovative initiatives and development-focused outlook of the Fisheries department in 2024, said the department in a press release issued on Friday.

The Telangana’s Fisheries Department has emerged as a leader in the country. The State is home to 5,901 fisheries cooperative societies with a total membership of 4,13,120. Since December 2023, 225 new societies have been established, enrolling 8,069 new members, further strengthening the cooperative network. Under the Group Accidental Insurance Scheme, a premium of Rs 139.77 lakh was paid to insure the lives of 4.16 lakh fishers, setting a notable example. Additionally, the construction of new fish ponds was sanctioned, covering an area of 195.94 hectares with a project cost of Rs 2145.44 lakh.