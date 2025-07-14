  • Menu
TG CPGET-2025 Exam Schedule Announced: Tests to Begin from August 4

The Telangana State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025) for admissions into various Postgraduate, PG Diploma, and Five-Year Integrated programs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025) for admissions into various Postgraduate, PG Diploma, and Five-Year Integrated programs in universities across the state will be conducted from August 4 to August 11, 2025, according to a press release issued by the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University.

The entrance exams will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various designated test centers across Telangana. Each day, there will be three sessions: morning: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM; afternoon: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, and evening: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

According to Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CPGET-2025, the tests cover admissions for Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2025–26.

