TG CPGET-2025 results to be out today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET) 2025, a key gateway for admissions into postgraduate and integrated programs across nine state universities, concluded successfully last month, with results scheduled for release at 3:30 p.m on Monday.

Conducted by Osmania University’s Directorate of Admissions, the entrance tests spanned eight days from August 4 to 11, utilizing the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. A total of 62,806 candidates registered for the examination, with 54,695 appearing across 44 subjects, including 40 postgraduate disciplines and four integrated five-year programs. The tests covered faculties of Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, and Education, among others.

According to a TGCHE communiqué, the results will be formally released at the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The announcement will be made by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET-2025. The event will also be attended by Vice-Chancellors from participating universities, including Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences Universities. Senior officials such as Prof. E. Purushotham and Prof. S. K. Mahamood, Vice-Chairmen of TGCHE, along with Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, and Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE, will also be present.

It said that the TG CPGET serves as a centralized admission mechanism for postgraduate education in Telangana, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for students across the state. With the successful completion of the 2025 cycle, attention now turns to the counseling and seat allocation process, which is expected to begin shortly after the results are declared.