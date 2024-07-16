TG demands NWDA to allocate 50% Godavari water to State

Hyderabad: The Telangana govt has demanded the NWDA allocate 50 per cent of the water from the river Godavari to the State. The NWDA held a meeting with State irrigation officials on river water sharing and State related irrigation issues here on Monday. The govt also raised objections to using the Nagarjuna Sagar dam as a balanced reservoir.

The State officials explained the challenges facing the govt in the utilisation of river water due to various reasons. The officials questioned the NWDA for taking up the river linking project without addressing State specific water disputes. Until the Bachawat award delivered the judgement, the State officials wanted the Sagar dam to not be used as a balanced reservoir.

