TG gears up for Yoga Day celebrations today
The Telangana Government would be celebrating International Yoga Day in a grand manner at GMC Balayogi Stadium at Gachibowli on Saturday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha, and other dignitaries would be participating.
According to the officials, about 5,000 people will be performing Yoga marking International Yoga Day at 6 am to 9 am on Saturday. The government has decided to organize International Yoga Day celebrations in a grand manner.
Officials of the AYUSH and Health departments have completed the arrangements for this program to be organized with about 5,000 people. The yoga session will start at 6 am. The Governor, CM, ministers and celebrities will perform yoga in this session. With the aim of bringing yoga closer to every household in the state, the government appointed 628 yoga teachers last year. This year, a notification was issued for the appointment of more than 250 yoga teachers. Yoga classes were being conducted every day from 7 am to 9 am in Ayushman health centers (sub-centers) across the state. AYUSH department officials said that the newly appointed yoga teachers have taught yoga to 5 lakh new people. Special yoga classes were being conducted for pregnant women and patients suffering from chronic diseases. Plans were being made to make yoga part of everyone’s life in the future.