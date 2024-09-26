TG govt adds more teeth to HYDRA with 169 new posts

Live
Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday strengthened the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) by allocating 169 posts of various categories in the office of the Commissioner of HYDRA. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department sought the creation of these posts to be filled on a deputation basis in the office of the HYDRA commissioner.
The sanctioned posts include one commissioner (All India Service Rank) and one additional commissioner (SP Rank), both with the scale of a cadre post. There will also be three additional commissioner posts (SP Rank) with a pay scale of`83,100–`1,54,690. Additionally, the allocation includes five deputy superintendents of police, 16 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, three reserve inspectors, six reserve sub-inspectors, and 60 constables.