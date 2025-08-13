Live
- BJP condemns house arrests of leaders amid temple controversy, patriotic march
- Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola
- Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony
- Phone-tapping case: Stung by aspersions, KTR slaps legal notice on Bandi
- Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people
- Indian Ports Bill, a much-needed step towards port development: MP
- AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel
- Rs 48 lakh handed over to loan app victims
- Community support plays a key role in fighting against drug menace
TG govt alleges Centre's 'bias'
Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the Centre has been ‘blatantly discriminating’ against Telangana in approving semiconductor projects despite...
Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the Centre has been ‘blatantly discriminating’ against Telangana in approving semiconductor projects despite strong investor interest, the state government alleged on Tuesday.
While Telangana has a highly favourable environment for semiconductor manufacturing, the central government continues to maintain "intentional bias" against the state, an official release said.
“Despite multiple requests and representations by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for approval of semiconductor projects in Telangana, the Union government continues to show blatant discrimination against the state,” the release said.
The central government's intervention is leading to a concentrated semiconductor ecosystem in BJP-favoured states, “unfairly outweighing” Telangana's policy attractiveness, infrastructure robustness and political stability, it added