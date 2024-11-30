TG govt committed to women’s empowerment

Warangal: “Congressleadership is committed to bring back Indiramma Rajyam,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Inaugurating a Mahila Shakti Canteen, operated by women self-help groups (SHGs), on the premises of the Municipal Office in Kazipet on Friday, he said that the Congress Government has come up with several initiatives such as free bus travel and, Rs 500 an LPG refill to support the women. He claimed that Telangana is at the forefront of helping and empowering women.

Naini interacted with the SHGs and told them to make better use of government welfare schemes. GWMC Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade was present.

Later, the MLA participated in the pre-Christmas celebration at the Centenary Baptist Church in Hanumakonda.