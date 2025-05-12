TG govt extends full support for citizens returning from borders

Hyderabad / New Delhi: The Government of Telangana continues to extend its full support to citizens returning from border states through the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, which remains the nodal coordination centre for all relief efforts.

According to officials, as of now, a total of 126 persons have reached Telangana Bhavan. Notably, 91 persons have arrived since last midnight. They include 50 students from NIT Srinagar, students and faculty from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, employees working in Jammu & Kashmir, students from Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, and others residing or studying in the affected border regions.

Of the 126 individuals received so far, 57 persons have already departed for their hometowns after being provided necessary assistance, while the remaining are being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan with continued support.

All returnees are being provided with free food, lodging, medical aid, and transportation facilities for their onward journeys. Coordination is being maintained with concerned district administrations and central authorities to ensure seamless movement and safety of all citizens.

The Resident Commissioner, Dr Gaurav Uppal, is overseeing the operations and preparedness to receive more arrivals. Additional citizens are expected by tomorrow morning, for whom necessary arrangements are already in place. The Telangana Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the welfare of its people and will continue its efforts until every stranded individual returns home safely.