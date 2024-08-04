TG govt puts bifurcation issues on fast track

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana hastened the official process to address the long-pending bifurcation related issues with Andhra Pradesh. As per the decisions taken in the meeting held between Telangana Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy and his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in July first week, the government constituted an Official Committee and Ministers’ Committee to move forward in resolving the issues between the two Telugu States.

While the ministers committee consists of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the official committee has Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri as members. It may be recalled that the Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP had met here in July and discussed the issues which need to be resolved on top priority.

The issues included division of assets, payment of pending power dues and re-transfer of five villages in Bhardachalam mandal from AP to Telangana and other issues.

Sources said that the government was reviewing the status of every pending issue between AP and Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act and would prepare a status report. Sources added that Chief minister A Revanth Reddy was also busy holding series of meetings on Hyderabad development, mobilisation of funds for some of the important programmes, and was busy with Assembly session and also had to go to Delhi couple of times to meet the high command to get nod for cabinet expansion and finalise the name of the new PCC chief, the government could not focus in speeding up the process to find solutions to the issues.