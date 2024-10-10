TG is mfg hub for global OEMs, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Telangana has become the choice manufacturing destination for global OEMs such as Safran, Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin GE Aviation Raytheon.

The Minister listed the leading French investments in Hyderabad, including the significant stake taken by French airport operator ADP in GMR International Airport and the three mega manufacturing facilities of Safran that have come up in Hyderabad since 2018, including the first Aero engine MRO being built in India by a global engine OEM.

A 90-member delegation from the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), representing 60 prominent French companies, visited the State on Wednesday. Sridhar Babu briefed the delegation about the State’s achievements in manufacturing sectors.

The Minister also said that the Airbus, in partnership with Tata, was manufacturing critical components and subsystems in Hyderabad for the C 295 aircraft project under Make in India. French aerospace companies such as Ametra and Aresia have established joint ventures with Hyderabad-based Nucon Aerospace. Hyderabad-based space startups such as Dhruva Space and Skyroot are already working with French partners.