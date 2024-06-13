TG, KA Finance Commissions hold meet

Hyderabad: The Finance Commissions of Telangana and Karnataka held a meeting on Wednesday with an aim to strengthen the local body institutions.

Telangana State Finance Commission Chairman Sirisilla Rajaiah and Karnataka State Finance Commission Chairman YM D Samella and RS Pandey said that the states of Telangana and Karnataka were focusing on developing mutual understanding for the strengthening of local institutions. As part of that, a group of representatives from two states met at the State Finance Commission office in Erramanzil Colony in the city. They would also examine the performance of local body institutions in the state and to examine the financial status of these institutions.

The chairman of Karnataka Finance Commission explained the working of local body institutions in Karnataka and the decisions taken in that state for financial support. Similarly, in Telangana, the measures being taken for economic empowerment along with knowing the working pattern of local organisations have been shared. The representatives of the two states also visited other states and discussed the steps to be taken to improve the working of the local organisations in the two states and reached an understanding.

State Finance Commission members Sankepalli Sudhir Reddy, Maloth Nehru Naik, M Ramesh along with member secretary Smita Sabharwal participated.